ATHENS, Ga. --- Georgia senior place-kicker Rodrigo Blankenship has been named the Southeastern Conference Special Teams Player of the Week for the second time this year after his performance in the 23-17 win over No. 7 Notre Dame, according to a league announcement.
For Blankenship, this marks the fourth time in his career that he has earned SEC weekly honors. He received Special Teams Player of the Week recognition earlier this year after Georgia’s win over Vanderbilt and following the Bulldogs' victories last season at South Carolina and at Kentucky in 2016.
Blankenship connected on both of his PATs and drilled a trio of field goals, including a 40 and a 43 yarder, to help Georgia down the Irish. With his 11 points in the game, he moved to fourth on UGA's all-time career scoring list with 358 points, passing Hall of Famer Kevin Butler. Blankenship has connected on a school record 175 consecutive PATs and is 8-for-8 on his FG attempts this year.
The No. 3 Bulldogs (4-0, 1-0 SEC) will travel to Knoxville, Tenn., to play Tennessee (1-3, 0-1) on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Both teams are idle during the coming weekend.