ATHENS -- Another 90-degree day, another full-pads practice for the Georgia Bulldogs.
Monday was the ninth practice of preseason camp for the No. 3-ranked Bulldogs. It came a day after just the third off day of the preseason and two days after coach Kirby Smart lambasted the team -- and the offense in particular -- for lackluster play in this past Saturday's scrimmage.
By all accounts, Monday was better.
"I think we let the heat get to us a little bit," senior tight end Charlie Woerner said. "It was pretty hot out there, but we should be used to that. ... We were a lot better today."
The Bulldogs will return to Woodruff Practice Fields on Tuesday, then fall semester classes begin Wednesday. Georgia opens the season versus Vanderbilt on Aug. 31 in Nashville.
Here are three things we learned Monday:
Webb making mark at 'Money:' "Money" is the name Georgia gives for a specific role for a fifth defensive backfield in its defense. Increasingly, junior Mark Webb is player the Bulldogs are calling on to fill that role, and it's one he likes.
"I feel like that's a good spot for me," the 6-foot-1, 200-pound junior said. "It's more of a physical position, playing the slot and you get to blitz more. I like playing there."
Webb likes playing defensive back much more now, period. He signed with the Bulldogs in 2017 as a highly touted wide receiver out of Philadelphia in 2017, but was switched the defense almost immediately. Three years later, he finally feels like a DB.
"It was kind of rough from the start, but it's gotten smoother as time has gone on," Webb said Monday. "I understand the journey that I'm on and I see what Coach Smart has in store for me. I feel like I'm in the right place."
Bulldogs add 2026 opponent. Western Kentucky announced on its website Monday that it has been added to Georgia's home schedule for the 2026 season. The Hilltoppers will get $1.9 million for that privilege, according to published reports. That appears to be the going rate as UGA also is offering that amount to UNC-Charlotte in 2025 and Kent State in 2022.
Injuries piling up. Practicing nine times in 12 days is starting to take its toll. Senior defensive David Marshall was escorted off the field early in Monday's practice because of an unknown injury. One of the keys for Georgia's defensive line this season, Marshall is coming off a foot fracture that required surgery and knocked him out of the second half of last season. Linebacker Nate McBride and tight end Ryland Goede also were not present again at Monday's practice because of undisclosed injuries.