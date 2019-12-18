Georgia Bulldog fans have had a lot to say about the Georgia offense, or the lack thereof because of a lackluster passing game. Kirby Smart and the coaching staff made a big effort to address those needs Wednesday with the signing pf four four-star wide receivers as part of a class of 17 who signed on early signing day Wednesday.
Smith and the Bulldogs flipped Jermaine Burton from LSU to Georgia to make the haul a little sweeter. The flip continues a trend that Smart has implemented in recent recruiting cycles. He lands a big name recruit who is committed elsewhere but signs with Georgia at the last minute. Auburn fans will surely remember last year when Smart lured George Pickens away from the Tigers to the Bulldogs.
Burton is a four-star wide receiver from Calabasas, California, who was committed to LSU. Burton has been committed to the Tigers since April, but he took a trip to UGA prior to the Texas A&M game on his own dime in November, and he made an official visit to Athens this past weekend, the last recruiting weekend before the start of the NCAA’s Early Signing Period. At 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, Burton is ranked as the nation’s No. 52 overall prospect and the No. 8 wide receiver per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite. He’s the No. 6 overall prospect in the Golden State.
The Bulldogs also signed wide receivers Marcus Rosemy from Aquanis in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Arian Smith of Lakeland High School in Lakeland, Florida, and Justin Robinson of Eagles Landing Christian Academy in McDonough. All are rated as four-stars.
The Bulldogs started the day with St. Johns College (Washington, D.C.) outside linebacker Mekhail Sherman became the first prospect to officially ink with the Bulldogs before 7:30 a.m.
Sherman is the crown jewel of this class at present, ranked by the industry-generated 247Sports Composite as the nation’s No. 18 overall prospect and No. 2 outside linebacker. He’s also viewed as the top overall prospect in the District of Columbia.
Here is the list of those who signed with the University of Georgia on Wednesday:
- OLB Mekhail Sherman (St. Johns College; Washington D.C.)
- DL Nazir Stackhouse (Columbia; Decatur, Georgia)
- OL Devin Willock (Paramus Catholic; Paramus, New Jersey)
- DL Warren Brinson (IMG Academy; Bradenton, Florida)
- QB Carson Beck (Mandarin; Jacksonville, Florida)
- S Major Burns (Madison Prep Academy; Baton Rouge, Louisiana)
- CB Jalen Kimber (Mansfield Timberview; Arlington, Texas)
- OL Chad Lindberg (Clear Creek; League City, Texas)
- WR Justin Robinson (Eagles Landing Christian Academy; McDonough, Georgia)
- WR Marcus Rosemy (St. Thomas Aquinas; Ft. Lauderdale, Florida)
- DL Jalen Carter (Apopka; Apopka, Florida)
- OL Tate Ratledge (Darlington School; Rome, Georgia)
- PK Jared Zirkel (Tivy; Kerryville, Texas)