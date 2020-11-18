Georgia Southern’s men’s basketball program signed highly regarded Mitchell County star Derrick “Mannie” Harris Jr. on Tuesday.
Harris led Mitchell County to last season’s Sweet 16, its deepest state playoff run in nine years, by averaging 22 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals. He was a finalist for McDonald’s All-American, first-team all-state and first-team all-region following the season.
