Six baseball players and six softball players from Georgia Southwestern were selected to the Peach Belt Conference Team of Academic Distinction for the 2019-20 school year.
The baseball team’s selections were Jared Donaldson, Cole Garrett, Jacob Harrell, Matthew Mamatas, Tucker Smith and Jamison Wilkes. The softball program was represented by Shannon Gibson, Jennifer Jernigan, Allyson Murdock, Tanner Robertson, Christina Wells and Chloe Zoeller.
