Georgia Southwestern basketball keeps Albany State winless

ALBANY - The Albany State Golden Rams (0-5) basketball team came close to recording their first win of the season Monday night in Tallahassee, losing in overtime to FAMU. Tuesday night was a different story. Georgia Southwestern (4-1) came in the Jones Brothers HPER Gymnasium with a hot-shooting hand and a fast, physical defense that overwhelmed the Rams early.
Albany State jumped out to a quick 8-3 lead, but with eight minutes remaining in the first half head coach Patrick Gayle called time to slow down the Georgia Southwestern attack and get his team to regroup because the Hurricanes had moved out to a 24-16 lead.
Georgia Southwestern used a quick, trap defense at midcourt against the Albany State players repeatedly and created turnovers that led to baskets for the Hurricanes. The Hurricanes' speed allowed Georgia Southwestern to get shots in the paint on most trips down the court, and when they didn't the three-point shots were on target as Georgia Southwestern stretched the lead to 39-24 at the half and built a 30-point lead in the second half.
The Hurricanes shot 65% from the field - hitting 31 of 47 shots and had an even higher percentage from beyond the three-point line 73% - making 11 of 15 three-point attempts.
The Rams didn't get the close-in shots as the Hurricanes did. Albany State did not convert a single fastbreak until late in the second half when Reggie James scored on a layup. The Rams shot 43% from the field and 52% outside the three-point line.
Travis Baker, a redshirt junior from Miami, led the Rams in scoring with 12 points. He swished four three-point shots. Terin Wofford, from Lithonia, also scored 12 and James added 10.
Jarrett Adderton led the Hurricanes with 28 points and Devon Higgs scored 18 points.
The Rams' next home game will be on December 4 at 4 p.m. when Lane University comes to town.