Georgia Southwestern basketball keeps Albany State winless

Albany State's Maurice Dickson (11) puts in two points against Georgia Southwestern during Tuesday night's game at the Johnson Brothers HPER Gymnasium on the campus of Albany State University.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY - The Albany State Golden Rams (0-5) basketball team came close to recording their first win of the season Monday night in Tallahassee, losing in overtime to FAMU. Tuesday night was a different story. Georgia Southwestern (4-1) came in the Jones Brothers HPER Gymnasium with a hot-shooting hand and a fast, physical defense that overwhelmed the Rams early.

 

