The Georgia Southwestern State University athletic department announced the addition of Lydia Kingry to the Hurricane athletic training staff.
Kingry, a certified athletic trainer from Turner County, attended Valdosta State University and is a recent graduate from the Blazers' athletic training program.
"I am excited to start my journey here at GSW," said Kingry. "I look forward to being a part of the GSW athletics family and doing my part to help with the health and well being of the student-athletes."
During her time at Valdosta State, she worked with the Blazer football, softball, cross country, tennis, volleyball and cheer teams. She also worked with several teams at local high schools in Valdosta. She graduated from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in 2015 with her associate's degree in allied health.
"For the past year I have pursued this opportunity with GSW through Phoebe Putney," Kingry said. "There are not many athletic training jobs in south Georgia so I am blessed to be able to stay here and live out my dream as a collegiate athletic trainer."
Kingry will oversee all duties for the women's soccer, softball and women's cross country teams.
