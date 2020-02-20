The Hurricanes of Georgia Southwestern University scored runs in the eighth and ninth innings to take a 6-5 win over the Golden Rams of Albany State Wednesday in Albany after the Rams had led 5-1 early in the game. The loss is the fourth in a row for ASU and drops their season record to 5-5 on the year. The Hurricanes improved to 3-7 for the season.
Down 5-4 heading into the eighth, Georgia Southwestern’s Jonathan Martin singled to center to tie the game and then Anthony Ange gave the Hurricanes the go ahead run in the ninth with an RBI single to center.
Albany State’s Travis Ray, Jr had given the Rams a lead with an RBI single in the first and then a double in the third that scored two runs and put the Rams up 4-1. Albany State increased that lead to 5-1 on a bunt single by Gage Herring that scored Kevin Walker.
The Hurricanes began cutting into that lead with a run in the fifth and two runs in the seventh, including a run that scored when GSW’s Jonathan Martin stole home.
The Rams piled up 10 hits in the game against the Hurricane pitchers but left 13 runners on base. Travis Ray, Jr and TJ Thomas each had two hits for Albany State.
Jared Donaldson took the win on the mound for the Hurricanes pitching the final two innings in relief. He gave up three hits but struck out three as well. Chasen Roulhac took the loss for the Golden Rams in relief. In the final two innings he gave up four hits and two earned runs and also struck out three batters.
The Golden Rams will be looking get to back on track with a weekend series at home against Palm Beach Atlantic at ASU West. Friday’s game is set for first pitch at 6 p.m. and then a double-header Saturday with first pitch planned for noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.