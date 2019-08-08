AMERICUS, Ga. -- Georgia Southwestern Athletics hired three new staff members, bringing in both talent and experience to a rapidly growing athletic department. Cole Clearman, Madison Ragan and Eric Shephard will take on assistant coach duties for GSW this upcoming season.
Cole Clearman
Clearman, a native of Bettendorf, Iowa, enters his first season as the assistant men's basketball coach and Head Men's Cross Country coach. Clearman comes from Oklahoma Panhandle State in Goodwell, Okla., where he served as the assistant men's basketball coach for the 2018-19 season. In his lone season, Clearman, along with Coombs, guided OPSU to a 16-14 overall record and earned the program a conference playoff berth for the first time since the 2005-06 season.
Clearman was a four-year letterman at Missouri Western from 2014-18. He finished his career first in 3-point field goals made (233), first in games played and started (111 & 84), second in steals (128), second in all-time scoring (1,063 points), second in field goals made (361), third in assists (240) and sixth in rebounding (321 rebounds).
Madison Ragan
Ragan, a native of Coleman, Ga., will enter her first season as the assistant softball coach. Ragan spent last season as the assistant softball coach for Andrew College in Cuthbert, Ga., before being drafted to play women's professional softball in The American Softball Association (ASBA).
Ragan spent her first two years at Chipola College in Marianna, Fla., where she won a NJCCA Div. I National Softball Championship as a freshman and finished runner-up her sophomore year. She totaled 136 hits, 26 home runs, 124 RBIs and 250 total bases in her two years at Chipola before transferring to Jacksonville University in Jacksonville, Fla. At JU, she started every game. Ragan played a total of 107 games, cranking out 102 hits including 13 home runs while driving in 62 runs and stealing 13 bases as she was named an A-Sun First Team All-Conference player as a junior.
Eric Shephard
Shephard, a native of Allen, Texas, enters his first season as the assistant men's soccer coach who will be in charge of the goalies. Shephard recently spent three years coaching at his alma mater, Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Okla.
As a three-year letterman with the RiverHawks, Shephard was named to the 2013 All-MIAA Honorable Mention team as he played in 22 matches with 15 starts in the net. He recorded a career record of 10-3-4 and owns a career 1.04 GAA with a .759 saving percentage. Shephard ended his career with 63 saves while only allowing 20 goals in 1,726:35 minutes played. Shephard was the winning goalkeeper for NSU in the 2012 NCAA Round of 16, the first victory in NSU's history in the NCAA Championship.