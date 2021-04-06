Georgia Southwestern State University athletic director Mike Leeder announced Tuesday that head women's soccer coach Chris Cogan has resigned from his position effective immediately.
In Cogan's one season, the Hurricanes amassed a record of 0-7-1.
"We'll move quickly to identify a candidate that will elevate the level of competitive success for our women's soccer program within the Peach Belt Conference," Leeder said. "I do not feel that our overall record is an indication of the commitment that the university has made relative to our on-field success."
