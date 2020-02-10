The Albany State University Golden Rams fell to Georgia Southwestern by the scores of 9-1 and 25-2 at home as both games ended in five innings due the run rule.
Game 1: GSW 9, Albany St. 1
GSW got on the board first as Kimmy Singer hit a RBI single into centerfield to plate Chloe Zoeller who was walked. Two batters later, Morgan Mullin plated Singer with a RBI single into left field as GSW led 2-0. In the bottom first, ASU responded back after a stolen base and RBI single to cut the score in half.
Both teams went scoreless for the next two innings until Mackenzy McFarland sent a bomb over the wall and picked up two RBIs. After reaching base, both Aimee Oglesby and Allyson Murdock scored on wild pitches as they led 6-1 going into the fifth inning. With bases loaded, GSW was able to score on another wild pitch. A sac bunt by Jenna Hollomon plated a Lady Hurricane as Zoeller picked up a RBI single to end the game in five. Shannon Gibson controlled the circle, only giving up three hits while striking out four Golden Rams.
Game 2: GSW 25, Albany St. 2
Eight different Lady Hurricanes scored in the first inning as GSW opened up early with a huge lead. Both Mullin and McFarland picked up RBIs when they singled to left field followed by Murdock, who picked up two RBIs off a double. Singer's two RBI single closed the first inning for GSW (4-2).
The Lady Hurricanes scored in all five innings, scoring eight runs in both the first and fifth inning. In the third, both Tanner Robertson and Murdock hit back-to-back RBI triples into the right field. In the fourth, the Golden Rams got on board as Destiny Herrera secured her first homerun of the season. In the fifth, Christina Wells and Elizabeth Wills picked up RBI doubles. Jernigan shared the circle with Ansley Dean as they combined for 11 strikeouts while giving up five hits as Jernigan picked up the win. ASU closed out its scoring in the bottom of the fifth as Ciweya Tennison singled and plated Evans.
Up Next: The Golden Rams will host Auburn University at Montgomery in a midweek doubleheader action on Wednesday, Feb.12 as the first pitch is slated for 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.