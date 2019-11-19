AMERICUS — Despite battling to the final buzzer, the Albany State University men’s basketball team dropped its fourth loss of the season 75-66 tonight at Georgia Southwestern University. ASU moves to 1-4 on the young season while the Hurricanes improved to 3-0 with the victory.
Albany State University started the game strong with a 9-0 run holding GSW scoreless until the 17:26 mark in the first half.
The Golden Rams continued to build its lead 25-15 with 8:37 left in the half. GSW continued to fight coming within one point with 1:37 left in the half.
The Golden Rams continued to fight to take a 33-30 lead at halftime.
Keeping the same momentum, the Golden Rams secured a 41-37 lead with 15:47 left in the contest. The Hurricanes answered with tying the 41 all at the 14:34 mark. Both teams would then go back and forth to secure the lead with the Golden Rams tying the game 53 all at the 10:21 mark.
GSW then used a 10-0 run to grow its lead to 71-61 lead with 00:57 seconds left in the game. The Golden Rams continued to fight adding five points over the remaining seconds of the contest with GSW taking a 75-66 victory.
♦ Randy McClure scored 15 points making 7-10 from beyond the arc. He also dished out four rebounds and one assist.
♦ Napoleon Harris and Jarmarcis Nunally added 11 points each respectively.
♦ Joshua Jerome finished with 10 points and three rebounds.
♦ Jamari Dean finished the contest with a double-double performance with 18 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Hurricanes.
♦ Soloman Thomas contributed 17 points.
The Golden Rams will return home to host Georgia College on Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.