The Georgia Southwestern State University women's tennis team earned Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-Academic Team distinction for the third consecutive year, the school announced this week.
The Hurricanes placed five student-athletes on the Scholar-Athlete list revealed Tuesday by the ITA for the 2019-20 season.
Senior Alexandria Rhodes finished the year with a perfect 4.0 GPA to earn her second ITA Scholar-Athlete award. Hannah Hogg completed her academic requirements a year early and joined Rhodes with back-to-back Scholar-Athlete recognition. Newcomers Andrea Cervantes and Carla Sorroche earned the distinction in their first season and sophomore Sophia Winters picked up her first ITA award. The Scholar-Athlete award is given to all varsity letter winners with at least a 3.5 GPA (on a 4.0 scale) for the academic year. GSW had a team GPA of 3.586.
