The Golf Coaches Association of America recently named Georgia Southwestern State University head men's golf coach Darcy Donaldson as its 2019-20 NCAA Division II Dave Williams National Coach of the Year.
The Hurricanes won four tournaments in 2019-20, including three of their last four, and finished in the top four of all seven events played. GSW controlled the No. 1 spot in the Golfstat computer rankings since Oct. 23 and closed out the year as the top-ranked team in the GCAA Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll.
Led by Peach Belt Conference Player of the Year Vincent Norrman, the Hurricanes had three players named to the PBC All-Conference and All-Region teams. Norrman and Saksit Jairak were also named GCAA All-Americans and Simon Estrada received All-America honorable mention. Norrman, the top-ranked golfer in Division II, was also selected to represent the international team for the 2020 Arnold Palmer Cup and is a finalist for the Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year Award to be presented in July.
The Hurricanes' 284.25 team stroke average was the lowest in PBC history by over three strokes.
Donaldson completed his eighth season at the helm for GSW. He earned his first PBC Coach of the Year award in 2020. He was the 2016 GCAA Southeast Region Coach of the Year.
Donaldson joins Michael Beard of Pepperdine (Division I), Jim Ott of Illinois Wesleyan (Division III), Brandon Miller of Keiser (NAIA), Walt Williams of Midland College (NJCAA Division I), and Darin Pint of Kirkwood (NJCAA Division II) as Dave Williams Award winners for this season.
