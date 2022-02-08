Georgia Southwestern State University head women's basketball coach Justin Payne has been named the NCAA Division II Coach of the Week by WHoopDirt.com, it was announced Tuesday.
Payne's squad continued its stellar play last week, taking down the third-ranked team in the nation in one of two victories. The Lady Hurricanes began their week with a 67-60 victory at home over Clayton State on Wednesday, before hosting No. 3 North Georgia on Saturday. The visitors from UNG led by as many as 10 in the fourth quarter, but Georgia Southwestern closed the contest on a 15-2 run to pick up a huge 62-59 win.
The Lady Hurricanes are currently 19-3 overall and 11-2 in Peach Belt Conference play following last night's 79-57 win over Augusta University. This marks the best start in program history and the most wins in a season during the school's NCAA era. GSW has won 10 games by more than 20 points. It will look to continue a historic season when it hosts host Flagler College Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Payne, in his third season at GSW, is now eligible to receive the WHoopDirt.com National Coach of the Year Award presented by Capital Elite Agency which will be announced at the conclusion of the 2021-22 college basketball season. This is the third season that WHoopDirt.com has run the Coach of the Week and Coach of the Year programs.
