Lee County junior Jaron Willis committed Saturday to the Georgia Tech football program, giving head coach Geoff Collins and his staff a huge win on the recruiting trail.
Willis, a 6-foot-2, 220-pounder who can play linebacker and safety, is Tech’s highest-rated high school recruit on defense since 2007. He is a four-star prospect in the 247Sports composite rankings, which have him as the No. 17 player in Georgia and the No. 150 player nationally.
“Jaron has been a great player for us here at Lee County, a great leader for us,” Lee head coach Dean Fabrizio said. “He’s worked extremely hard going into his senior year.”
Willis has close to 30 offers from some of the nation’s top college football programs. His top six choices, which he released in late April, featured Tech, Florida, Florida State, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Kentucky.
As a junior, Willis helped the Trojans to a Class AAAAAA runner-up finish. He was a first-team All-Region 1-AAAAAA and Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State selection after the season.
