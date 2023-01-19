THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team swept Presbyterian College in a doubleheader on Thursday, Jan. 19 at Ken Byers Tennis Complex. The Jackets took the first match 4-3 and capped off the day with 4-1 win in the second match.
In the first match of the day, Tech claimed the doubles point behind victories from Andres Martin/Marcus McDaniel and Elias Shokry/Brandon McKinney. Martin and McDaniel were down 4-2 but were able to tie it up 4-4 before earning the win. Shokry and McKinney defeated the Presbyterian duo 6-4.
Singles play was a tough battle, coming down to the last match. McDaniel blanked his opponent in two-straight sets (6-0, 6-0). Robert Bauer earned the third point for Tech after winning his match 6-1, 3-6, 6-4. Shokry secured the victory for Tech by defeating Presbyterian’s Loup Alleno 6-0, 4-6, 7-6 (7-1).
In the second match, Martin and Chopra came out on top but Presbyterian was able to claim the doubles point. Tech made up for the 0-1 deficit with four straight wins in singles play. All four wins from the Jackets were achieved in two-straight sets. McDaniel earned Tech its first point with a 6-1, 6-1 victory. Martin followed up with another win for Tech, dominating his opponent 6-0, 6-2. Shokry claimed his second singles victory of the day in a 6-0, 6-2 decision. Chopra concluded the day of competition with a 6-3, 6-1 performance.
SINGLES RESULTS:
MATCH 1
D. Milanovic (PRES) def. A. Martin (GT); 6-4, 6-4
M. Benson (PRES) def. K. Chopra (GT); 6-4, 7-6 (7-4)
M. McDaniel (GT) def. S. Dominguez (PRES); 6-0, 6-0
J. Matos (PRES) def. R. Sachdev (GT); 3-6, 7-5, 6-2
E. Shokry (GT) def. L. Alleno (PRES); 6-0, 4-6, 7-6 (7-1)
R. Bauer (GT) def. T. Cariov (PRES); 6-1, 3-6, 6-4
MATCH 2
A Martin (GT) def. S. Dominguez (PRES); 6-0, 6-2
M. McDaniel (GT) def. P. Cardoso (PRES); 6-1, 6-1
K. Chopra (GT) def. D. Martens (PRES); 6-3, 6-1
E. Shokry (GT) def. M. Schollmeyer (PRES); 6-0, 6-2
B. McKinney (GT) vs, D. Mamalat (PRES); 7-6 (8-6), unfinished
R. Bauer (GT) vs. A. Skoog (PRES); 7-6 (9-7), unfinished