THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team swept Presbyterian College in a doubleheader on Thursday, Jan. 19 at Ken Byers Tennis Complex. The Jackets took the first match 4-3 and capped off the day with 4-1 win in the second match.

In the first match of the day, Tech claimed the doubles point behind victories from Andres Martin/Marcus McDaniel and Elias Shokry/Brandon McKinney. Martin and McDaniel were down 4-2 but were able to tie it up 4-4 before earning the win. Shokry and McKinney defeated the Presbyterian duo 6-4.

