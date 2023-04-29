Georgia Quarterback Stetson Bennett Taken in Fourth Round of NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – With six selections on the final day, the University of Georgia football team closed out the 2023 NFL Draft with 10 overall selections, the second-most in program history, while tying with Alabama for the national lead.

The Bulldogs’ draft count also eclipsed double-digits for the second-straight year, giving the program at least seven players picked for the fifth-consecutive draft. Last year, Georgia set a new NFL record for a seven-round draft (1994-present) with 15 selections. With 25 players selected over the past two years, Georgia set a record for the most drafted players in a two-year span during the Common Draft era (1966-present). Through seven seasons of head coach Kirby Smart’s tenure, the program has produced 54 total draftees.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More Sports