After Georgia’s historic win over No. 9 Memphis Saturday, the Bulldogs will now begin SEC competition with none other than the Kentucky Wildcats at Stegemen Coliseum in Athens Tuesday night. The game is a complete sell-out and will be aired on ESPN at 9 p.m.
Georgia’s win over Memphis was the first time the Bulldogs beat a Top 10-ranked team since defeating No. 10 Kentucky, 77-70, on Jan. 8, 2011. It was the first road win over a top-10 opponent since beating No. 5 Kentucky, 65-57, at Rupp Arena on Jan. 17, 2004 and the first road win over a ranked, non-conference foe since topping No. 7 Louisville, 73-70 in overtime, on Dec. 29, 1977. In fact, the Memphis victory was only Georgia’s second road win over a ranked, non-conference foe in the 2,714 all-time games the Bulldogs have played over 115 seasons. UGA is now 2-20 when playing in a ranked team’s home venue.
While the Bulldogs rely heavily on highly touted Anthony Edwards, Rayshuan Hammond’s double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds led Georgia in the 65-62 win at Memphis last Saturday. Edwards, a preseason All-American and leading candidate for National Freshman of the Year accolades, paces Georgia in scoring at 18.4 ppg, which ranks No. 3 in the SEC. Hammonds is the league’s third-leading rebounder at 9.1 rpg and also ranks No. 15 in scoring at 14.1 ppg.
Georgia’s freshman class features five of the top-100 prospects from 2019 and was consistently ranked among the nation’s top recruiting classes – No. 5 by ESPN.com, No. 6 by rivals.com and No. 10 by 247Sports.com.
Headlining the quintet is Edwards. The Atlanta native, who tabbed the nation’s best prospect by some, announced his commitment on national television on Feb. 11. He is the Bulldogs’ highest rated recruit ever. Dominique Wilkins was the most hyped recruit in Georgia history in 1979. Individual rankings for that class are believed to be unavailable, but it also featured future stars such as Ralph Sampson, Isiah Thomas, James Worthy, Clark Kellogg and Sam Bowie.
Georgia enters the Kentucky game with a 10-3 record, including a perfect 8-0 mark at Stegeman Coliseum. The Bulldogs easily bested Austin Peay in their last home outing, 78-48, on Dec. 30. The Bulldogs are currently averaging 80.8 points per game, which was tied for second-best in the SEC and ranked No. 22 nationally through games of Saturday, Jan. 4. UGA has had eight 90-point performances in Tom Crean’s first 40 games in Athens. The Bulldogs reached the 90-point plateau just eight times in 249 games prior to Crean’s arrival. UGA scored 91, 95 and 100 points in its first three games – the first time the Bulldogs scored 90 or more three times in a row since 2006. That season, the Bulldogs defeated Gardner-Webb, 96-67, on Dec. 2; No. 16 Gonzaga, 96-83, on Dec. 16; and Jacksonville, 93-77, on Dec. 19.
Kentucky comes to Athens with a 10-1 record and a No.17 ranking. They have already beaten top-ranked Michigan State and No. 3 Louisville. The Wildcats own a 127-26 advantage in the all-time series between the Bulldogs and the Wildcats, including a 43-17 mark in Athens. The last time the two teams played UGA and UK a faced off at Stegeman Coliseum last season on Jan. 15. Kentucky broke open a tight contest early in the second half en route to a 69-49 victory before a sell-out crowd.
Speaking of sell-outs, fans have been flocking to Stegeman this season at an average of 9,182 per game. That is on pace to be the second-best effort in school history (trailing only 9,857 in 2002-03). Considering six of the Bulldogs’ nine SEC home dates already are sellouts, Georgia could approach a school-record mark by season’s end.