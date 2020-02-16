ATHENS, Ga.-----Fourth-ranked Georgia completed a three-game sweep of Richmond Sunday at Foley Field with a 5-4 comeback.
The Spiders (0-3) jumped ahead 3-0 in the third courtesy of a three-run home run by Dominic Toso. A two-out, run-scoring single by Georgia senior Patrick Sullivan cut the deficit 3-1 in the fourth. The Spiders go the run back in the fifth on a two-out RBI-single by Dan Leckie and then left the bases loaded.
Georgia loaded the bases with one out in the fifth and got a sacrifice fly from Garrett Blayock. Then, the Bulldogs executed a double steal with Cam Shepherd and Tucker Bradley. With Riley King at plate and on ball four, Shepherd scored on a wild pitch from Garrett Aylor to make it 4-3. With runners at the corners, the Spiders turned to Matt Olson and he got the final out to send it to the sixth.
Neither starter factored in the decision. Junior left-hander C.J. Smith went four innings, allowing three runs on three hits with three walks and four strikeouts. Spider starter Jacob Marcus left with one out in the fifth after giving up two runs on three hits with three walks and four strikeouts.
Georgia tied the game in the sixth as Chaney Rogers led off with a base hit. Shane Marshall put down a sacrifice bunt that Olson threw low and past first baseman Justin Cook into right field, allowing Rogers to score the tying run as Marshall advanced to second. Freshman Buddy Floyd followed with a bunt to move him to third. Richmond brought in Antonio Balducci to face sophomore Ben Anderson. He smashed a run-scoring double to give Georgia its first lead of the day at 5-4. In the eighth, Rogers made a diving catch in right to take away extra bases from Jordan Schulefand.
Bulldog freshman right-hander Will Childers provided 2.2 scoreless innings for his first victory. Bradley took care of the final four outs for his first save since his freshman year in 2017. He did not pitch in 2018, and his 2019 season lasted just three games before a shoulder injury ended his year.
Dawg Tracks
-Before the game, Georgia had a moment of silence to honor the memory of Ray Lawrence who passed away Saturday. He was fixture at Bulldog baseball practices and games for two decades as a member of Team United and was President of Georgia Athletes Outreach.
-Redshirt junior Tucker Bradley made his first pitching appearance since 2017 and notched a save with 1.1 scoreless innings. In the series, he batted a team-best .600 (6-for-10) with a home run, three stolen bases and five RBI.
-Freshman right-hander Will Childers collected a win his collegiate debut, pitching 2.2 scoreless innings with three strikeouts.
-Sophomore Ben Anderson provided the go-ahead RBI-double to erase a three-run deficit in sixth.
-The start of the game was delayed 29 minutes due to rain.
Ike Cousins Head Baseball Coach Scott Stricklin
On the weekend…
“I think we showed a lot of fight this weekend. We were down 6-2 on Friday on Opening Day, and Emerson Hancock didn’t come out and have the weekend that everyone thought he would. We just kept fighting and chipping away. And then today it was tough, (Jacob) Marcus was really good for them early on and it just was an adverse day. Losing Ray Lawrence (Georgia Athletes Outreach/Team United rep.) yesterday was tough on our team, and it was an emotional day, but I’m really proud of the fight our guys showed and I am glad to get a win.”
On the freshmen…
“It was Jonathan Cannon yesterday and Will Childers today. I am just excited for those guys. They’re big-time arms and they can really pitch and they are competitive. They have really good baseball IQ and they’re going to be really good. It was good to see Tucker Bradley get back out there and pitch again. It’s been awhile since we’ve seen that. He’s an excitable kid, he loves to win and loves to compete so I love having him on my side.”
Up Next:
Georgia travels to Kennesaw State Wednesday for its first road game with first pitch set for 6 p.m.
