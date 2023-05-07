ATHENS – Georgia blasted four home runs as part of a 9-4 series-clinching win over No. 18 Tennessee at Foley Field before 3,506 spectators.

Georgia (27-21, 10-14 SEC) tallied 14 hits on the afternoon, including a pair of home runs by Charlie Condon who tied the SEC freshman record with 22 on the year (Pedro Alvarez-Vanderbilt hit 22 in 2006). Condon went 2-for-5 at the plate with three RBI while graduate Ben Anderson set the tone with a leadoff home run in the first, which was the fourth time he has done that in his career. Graduate Connor Tate (2-for-4) grabbed a pair of doubles, marking 19 for the season, tying him for the lead in the SEC.

