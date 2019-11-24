ATHENS, Ga. – The Georgia Lady Bulldogs basketball team fell to Villanova, 63-58, in a tight battle that came down to the wire in Stegeman Coliseum Sunday evening.
Redshirt-junior Jenna Staiti led Georgia (3-2) in scoring with another double-digit effort, recording 17 points and eight rebounds. Sophomore Kaila Hubbard also scored in double digits for the first time this season, registering 10 points.
"We have to make shots,” said Georgia head coach Joni Taylor. “I thought we had some really good looks that didn't go in. I don't think we shot the ball from the free throw line as well as we have been. Little things like that in possession games, in close games, are going to always make the difference. We limited our turnovers, which I was really proud of. We out-rebounded them. We knew we had a size advantage, so we wanted to take care of the ball, out-rebound them and then we can trade three's for two's.”
After exchanging baskets throughout the first quarter, Villanova hit a three-point buzzer beater to conclude the period with its largest lead of the frame, 19-14. Staiti led Georgia with seven points in the first 10 minutes.
In the second quarter, the Lady Bulldogs forced a 5-0 run to bring the score to 24-23 halfway through the period. Georgia notched two layups within the final minute of the half to keep the deficit to one point, 28-27. The Lady Bulldogs were able to hold the Wildcats to only four field goals in the second frame.
Defensively, Georgia outrebounded Villanova 24-11 through 20 minutes of play. On the offensive boards, the Lady Bulldogs garnered an 11-5 advantage.
Georgia quickly scored six unanswered points out of the locker room, regaining its lead for the first time since the first quarter. Three straight three-point shots from Villanova in the final minute of the quarter allowed the Wildcats to reclaim the lead, 44-41.
Sophomore Caitlin Hose tied the game on the first play of the fourth quarter, draining a 3-pointer.
Neither squad led by more than four points in the final period. The two continued to trade baskets until Villanova hit a three-point shot with 30 seconds remaining, forcing a timeout. Junior Que Morrison then worked a layup inside, cutting the deficit to one.
Two made free throws by the Wildcats again extended their lead to three points with 20 seconds left on the clock. After losing a tie-ball opportunity, the Lady Bulldogs forced a turnover to secure possession but could not capitalize on offense as Villanova defeated Georgia, 63-58.
Up next, Georgia will continue its home slate as it hosts USC Upstate on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Stegeman Coliseum.