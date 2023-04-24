ATHENS-----University of Georgia redshirt junior Charlie Goldstein has been named the Southeastern Conference Co-Pitcher of the Week; the league office announced Monday.
A 6-1, 200-pound native of Alpharetta, Ga., Goldstein tossed career-high six shutout innings with no walks and five strikeouts to earn a win and clinch the series over No. 5 Arkansas. He faced just one over the minimum in his outing (19 batters), and after allowing a two-out double in the fourth, picked the runner off to end the inning. He limited the SEC-Western Division-leading Razorbacks to just three hits and marked just the second time since 2019 that Arkansas had dropped the first two games of an SEC series. The Bulldogs would go on to sweep the Razorbacks.
In his last three SEC starts, all against top 10 ranked foes (No. 10 UK, No. 2 UF, No. 5 Arkansas), Goldstein is now 2-0 with a 0.55 ERA, allowing just one run in 16.1 innings with 19 strikeouts and only four walks. He joins two-time winner Liam Sullivan as Bulldogs who have been named an SEC Pitcher of the Week this season. Goldstein shared this week’s honor with Chase Burns (Tennessee).
Up next, Georgia (23-17, 7-11 SEC) plays host to Georgia State (20-21) Tuesday at Foley Field. First pitch is slated for 6:02 p.m., and the game will be available on SEC Network+ and the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network.