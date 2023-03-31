...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia...
Flint River at Albany affecting Dougherty County.
For the Flint River...including Albany, Newton (SR 37), Bainbridge
(US 27)...Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued tonight.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY
MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Flint River at Albany.
* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon to early Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Minor flooding begins.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 15.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.0
feet early Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
26.1 feet on 02/26/1979.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Georgia's Diamond Battles to Participate in NCAA Above the Rim Summit
ATHENS, Ga. – Diamond Battles, a fifth-year senior on the Georgia women’s basketball team, is one of just three student-athletes from the Southeastern Conference chosen to participate in the NCAA’s Above the Rim Summit, which will take place this weekend in Dallas.
Battles will join Missouri’s Haley Troup and Tennessee’s Jordan Walker at this three-day immersive leadership conference. A total of 14 women’s basketball players nationwide have been selected to participate in the program.
The aim of the Above the Rim Summit is to provide education and career development support to women’s basketball student-athletes. The participants will be introduced to numerous subject matter experts who will share their expertise on career navigation.
The group will engage in brand building, media training, and financial literacy, and they will also have an opportunity to gain more knowledge about the world of professional basketball from industry professionals and former players.
Georgia’s All-SEC guard just completed for final season in Athens. She was the team’s leading scorer, averaging 14.5 points per game to go with 3.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.7 steals per contest. The Winter Haven, Florida, native scored in double figures in 27 of 34 games with eight 20-point performances.
Battles and the Lady Bulldogs won 22 games — the most for Georgia in five seasons — and defeated Florida State in the NCAA Tournament, marking the program’s first win over a Power 5 team in the tourney since 2013.
Before her time at Georgia, Battles was the 2022 American Athletic Conference Player and Defensive Player of the Year at UCF. She was also the AAC Tournament MVP and consensus first-team All-AAC selection.