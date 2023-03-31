ATHENS, Ga. – Diamond Battles, a fifth-year senior on the Georgia women’s basketball team, is one of just three student-athletes from the Southeastern Conference chosen to participate in the NCAA’s Above the Rim Summit, which will take place this weekend in Dallas.

Battles will join Missouri’s Haley Troup and Tennessee’s Jordan Walker at this three-day immersive leadership conference. A total of 14 women’s basketball players nationwide have been selected to participate in the program.

