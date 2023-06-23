...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT/8 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Florida and Georgia,
including the following areas, in southeast Alabama, Geneva and
Houston. In Florida, Calhoun, Central Walton, Coastal Bay, Coastal
Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal
Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden, Holmes, Inland Bay, Inland
Dixie, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf, Inland Jefferson, Inland
Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Jackson, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty,
Madison, North Walton and Washington. In Georgia, Baker, Ben Hill,
Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady,
Irwin, Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Thomas,
Tift, Turner and Worth.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT/8 PM EDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- The ground remains saturated from recent excessive rainfall.
It will only take around 2 inches of rainfall in one hour at
most locations to produce flash flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Georgia's Kearney Selected to USA Softball WNT Set to Compete in Japan
OKLAHOMA CITY – University of Georgia softball rising senior Jayda Kearney has earned a spot on the USA Softball Women’s National Team roster and will compete for the United States in the 2023 Japan All-Star Series Aug. 4-7.
Kearney is one of 16 current collegiate student-athletes from 12 NCAA Division I universities and five athletic conferences. Five from the Southeastern Conference will play for the U.S. in Japan.