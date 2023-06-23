OKLAHOMA CITY – University of Georgia softball rising senior Jayda Kearney has earned a spot on the USA Softball Women’s National Team roster and will compete for the United States in the 2023 Japan All-Star Series Aug. 4-7.

Kearney is one of 16 current collegiate student-athletes from 12 NCAA Division I universities and five athletic conferences. Five from the Southeastern Conference will play for the U.S. in Japan.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More Sports