79680460_2582243225216370_2231762202111508480_n.jpg

Lee County senior Wing Green (center) got a visit from Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins (left) and the Georgia Tech coaching staff. Lee County principal Hancock is there next to Green.

 Special Photo: Dean Fabrizio

Georgia Tech head football coach Geoff Collins and members of his staff drove to Leesburg on Wednesday to visit Wing Green during the school day. Green is an offensive lineman for Lee County who is committed to play college football with the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta.

