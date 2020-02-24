Sherwood Christian Academy senior Colin Dougherty needs your help. Today is the last day to vote for the second round in the National three-point contest for Colin to earn a spot in the National Three-point shooting contest during the Final Four in March. At this moment he is .03% behind his competitor and today is the last day to vote to advance to the semi-final round. Click on amfam.com/vote and find the boy’s three-point contest. Let’s get Colin to the next round!
Get Colin into the next round...VOTE!
- From Staff Reports
