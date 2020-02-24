_DSC0419.jpg

Colin Dougherty of Sherwood Christian Academy

 Staff Photo

https://amfam.com/fanvote

Sherwood Christian Academy senior Colin Dougherty needs your help. Today is the last day to vote for the second round in the National three-point contest for Colin to earn a spot in the National Three-point shooting contest during the Final Four in March. At this moment he is .03% behind his competitor and today is the last day to vote to advance to the semi-final round. Click on amfam.com/vote and find the boy’s three-point contest. Let’s get Colin to the next round!

https://amfam.com/fanvote

Recommendations for you

Tags

Stay Informed

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.