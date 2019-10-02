The Georgia High School Association executive committee is moving forward to create new classifications and regions based on a 2.0 multiplier that will go into effect for the next school year, but GHSA director Robin Hines said Wednesday that the new classifications would not be announced until January or later.
“The numbers are based on the FTE attendance numbers from the first Tuesday in October,” Hines said. “That number comes from the state department of education, so we won’t get those numbers until the end of October or the first of November. Then we go through and figure out where everybody fits, then give them time for appeals. It’s a long process.”
The executive committee voted earlier this week to adopt the 2.0 multiplier which is used to boost the classifications for schools who take in a larger number of out of district schools. The move is believed to be an effort to keep sports more competitive and keep the schools who draw large numbers of out of district students from dominating certain sports. Hines said the multiplier is applied to all schools but will have a bigger effect on schools who get more students from out of district, such as private schools and city schools. The committee will allow the multiplier to boost schools up to two higher classifications. Hines said students who attend an out of district school are counted as two students instead of one. He used Dougherty as an example.
He said for example, “If Dougherty has 800 students and 100 of those students are out of district, the count for Dougherty would be 900.”
In the previous classification efforts, the committee used a 3% rule which said schools that received more than 3 percent of its students from outside its county were candidates to move up one classification. That rule moved eight schools- all larger private schools – up one classification. The new rule could boost those schools and others up two classifications this time.
Hines said the committee voted to maintain seven classifications and keep Class A divided between public and private schools. Hines had argued for fewer classifications, but the committee voted to keep the current number. Hines had hoped to reduce the number of classifications to reduce the number of four team regions, but he said it is likely now that there will still be small regions. Class 7A will be determined as the largest 10% of schools and Class A as 20% of the smallest schools in the state.
The executive committee also voted earlier this week to divide Class A schools into eight public regions and eight private regions and eliminated the power rankings in all classifications.