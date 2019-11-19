Albany State head football coach Gabe Giardina is now focused on recruiting some new talent for the Golden Ram football team after the team’s loss to Miles College Saturday in the SIAC championship ended the season for Albany State. The early signing day for football is about a month away (December 18) and Giardina is comfortable with where things stand with recruiting.
“Our coaches have done an excellent job all year,” the coach said. “We are not in a frantic mode because we have been working on recruiting all year. We have had a lot of campus visits for these guys to see what we have here at Albany State and see us win a lot of games.”
The team will lose 11 players who have completed their eligibility, including starting running backs Tracy Scott and McKinley Habersham, as well as local stars Mike Green and Jalen Bush, but Giardina is not focused on certain positions to fill. Instead, he is looking for a certain type of player.
“We want guys who want to be a part of what we have here at Albany State,” he said. “We want guys who have good character as well as talent and who will fit into the culture we have created here at Albany State.”
There was a senior sendoff Tuesday for the11 players who have finished their football careers at ASU and that is what saddens Giardina the most.
“It is a sad time of the year. We wish we were playing again this week, but what is even sadder is that this team as whole will never be the same again. We are losing 11 guys and this team has become really, really close. It is just sad that we won’t all be together again.”
While the playing days are over for those 11, Giardina said they will always be Golden Rams.
“Once you are a Golden Ram, you are always a Golden Ram,” the coach said. “We are going to try and help these guys fulfill their dreams and get into the careers they want, but wherever they go they will still be a Golden Ram.”
Giardina also noted that three of his players have been named to a prestigious academic honor society – Chi Alpha Sigma. To be selected players must be a junior and maintain a 3.4 GPA or higher. The Rams honored were defensive lineman Elijah Brown from Augusta, defensive lineman John Kelley from Riverdale and student-coach Kelan Fraise.