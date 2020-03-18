Albany State head football coach Gabe Giardina and his staff are working to keep the Golden Rams’ football team active and focused on getting better, even though spring practice was cut, the spring game was canceled and all of the players were ordered off campus when the university shut down because of the coronavirus outbreak.
“This will test the culture of our team,” Giardina said Wednesday. “We’ve been talking about the same things for three years now. This will determine if they really believe in the culture we’ve worked to establish or not. It is easy to do the right things when you’re with your teammates and coaches and have 24-hour accountability. It is not so easy when you are on your own.”
The coach believes this new challenge could make or break his team this coming football season.
“First, I told the players to be a responsible American, to be safe and implement the rules the CDC has given us,” the coach said. “But we are going into waters where we have never gone before and this will be a real test for our team. How much film are you watching? Are you talking to your position coach? Are you talking to athletic trainer if you are doing rehab on your knee or shoulder? Are you doing what you know you need to be doing?”
“I’m taking this week to evolve the plans,” the coach continued. “Coaching like this has never been done before. I’ve certainly never done anything like this, but we have to move forward. This is not going to be an excuse for us, but an opportunity. The good thing is that all of these young guys are tuned into technology and social media so they get the messages we send.”
Giardina and the Golden Rams were about halfway through the 2020 spring practice times last week when the SIAC canceled all spring athletics due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. Albany State’s campus is shut down and the players have left campus.
“It was weird when I went to work the other day and I was the only one there,” Giardina laughed. “Having a staff meeting on the computer was really weird, 100 percent weird.”
“I told them to run, run in groups of less than 10, but run,” he said. “This is another form of adversity, it is a unique time and we have to adapt to the new normal.”
With spring practice ended the spring game canceled, the Golden Rams will next be together when summer practice comes around and then begin preparations for the September 6 season-opener in Miami in the Orange Blossom Classic against FAMU.
