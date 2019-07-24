Editor’s note: This is a three-part series about the Albany State Golden Rams football team. Part two on Friday will discuss the offense, part three will discuss the enhanced fan experience at the Albany State Coliseum.
They say defense wins championships so Albany State head coach Gabe Giardina is hoping his “Dirty Blue” defense from a year ago, gets even dirtier. Giardina and the Rams will have nine starters from last year’s team back on the field when the team begins summer practice on August 9.
“We hope you will see an angry team and an angry coach,” Giardina said Tuesday. “We have a bitter taste left from the end of last season and I want us to remember that.”
The Golden Rams had won seven games in a row toward the end of the season and played Miles College for the SIAC championship. A win in that game would have given the Golden Rams the SIAC title and assured them a spot in the Division II playoffs. Instead, the Rams lost to Miles and sat home during the playoffs.
“We have a chance to be a lot better on defense,” the coach said. “And we were good last year. I want to see us get pretty filthy.”
Of those nine returning starters, Giardina pointed to two local standouts who will help lead the Dirty Blue Rams. Jalen Bush, a senior from Lee County and Antonio Leroy, Jr. from Monroe High School will be back and pushing to help make the Ram defense stronger than a year ago.
“We are excited about the year,” Giardina said. “We have had some bumps in the road, but this team has got to play united and inspire our city. I want to see 150 kids running up and down the hills with my sons on game day,” he said. “This is a great family friendly atmosphere and where else can your kids get the chance to high-five a college football player, like you can here?”
Giardina will be in his third season as the head coach at ASU and is looking to fill the seats of the Albany State Coliseum with an excellent team that Albanians will want to come see. The Golden Rams have five home games this season, compared to only three from last year and open with the defending national champions in Albany.
“We have a great product and a great group of guys,” he said. “They play hard for each other and they play hard for our university and our city. This is our city and we want this to be Albany’s team. I want people to get to know these guys and what they are about so when it is time to hire someone employers are looking at these young men.”
Giardina bragged about the new group of freshmen coming into the program as his best recruiting class so far. Included in that class are three area young men who will be working to get time on the field with that Dirty Blue defense. Anthony Harvey and Eric Price of Lee County and Malik Barnes of Mitchell County will join the Golden Rams when they begin practice. Giardina said he hopes that they won’t be needed for starting roles but said they will see time on the field.
“I hope we are deep enough now that we don’t have to depend on freshmen,” the coach said. “All three of these guys are excellent players and young men and they know how to play and how to work. But they still have a lot of growing left to do. I don’t want to have to depend on them for 60 tackles this season.”
Albany State opens the regular season on September 7 with defending national champion Valdosta State at 7 p.m. Last year the Blazers blasted the Golden Rams in the season opener in Valdosta 45-14, but the Rams won the season prior in Albany 29-12. After the battle with Valdosta, the Rams will travel to Mississippi College, then travel to Carrolton, Ga. for a battle with West Georgia which made it to the final four a year ago. Giardina said his Rams wouldn’t have a cupcake game this season.