Westwood senior Caitlin Santiago drilled eight three-point shots Friday night to led the Lady Cats to a 62-48 win over arch-rival Terrell Academy to win their third straight Region 3-AA championship and take home court advantage in the first round of the state GISA playoffs which begin Tuesday.
The Lady Eagles led early, taking a 10-9 lead at the end of the first quarter, but by the end of the third the Lady Cats had pulled out to 46-34 advantage and held off the Lady Eagles for the win.
“Caitlin was on fire tonight,” said Westwood head coach Derrick Harris. “We played good defense and got great senior leadership from both Caitlin and Brianna.”
Santiago finished the night with 25 points and eight rebounds while Brianna Thompson scored 17 and Destiny Harris added nine. Terrell was led by Sierra Brogdon with 16 and Kate Douglas followed with 10.
Westwood (20-4) had advanced to the region title game by blasting Windsor Academy 67-36. Thompson led in that game with 19 points, Santiago followed with 12 and Hannah Glass added 11.
Terrell Academy (13-9) had advanced by beating Southwest Georgia 41-37 Thursday night in Macon. Brogdon again led the Lady Eagles with 20 points. LA Wilkerson led SGA with 16.
The Lady Cats of Westwood will host Edmund Burke (12-14) Tuesday night in Camilla in the GISA state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Brandon Hall School of Atlanta will play Memorial Day School of Savannah for the first game Tuesday night in Camilla. That game tips off at 6 p.m.
The Lady Eagles of Terrell Academy will take on Gatewood (15-12) Tuesday night in Monticello, Ga at Piedmont Academy. Tip-off is 6 p.m.
In other girl’s games Friday night:
Sherwood Christian saw their season end in Macon as Wesminster Academy beat the Lady Eagles 62-39. Ashanti Harrison led the way for Sherwood with 11 points, Joy Kendrick scored nine and Kyla Raven added eight. The loss gives the Lady Eagles an 18-8 season record.
Mitchell County’s Lady Eagles fell to Emanuel County Institute 74-62 in the first round of the state playoffs Friday night in Twin City, Ga. ECI jumped out to an early lead the Lady Eagles never could recover. Tyquanna Lewis led Mitchell County with 23 points and six rebounds. Anyla Bell followed with 21 points, eight assists and three steals and was 8-8 from the free throw line. Gabby Battle added 13 points. The season ends with a 13-12 record.
“It was an overall good effort,” said Mitchel coach Monte Killins. “It just wasn’t enough to stop ECI and Precious Harden who scored 34 points. This season we grew up and grew together. We had a lot of adversity and overcame some obstacles that would have made most teams fold,” the coach said. “This team has something in them you can’t coach and I’m proud of them this year. We have no seniors this year and some good young talent coming up, so the future looks bright for Mitchell County.”
The Worth County Lady Rams saw their season come to an end in Sylvester, falling 50-48 to Savannah. Their season record in now 16-8.
