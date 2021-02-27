ALBANY — The Deerfield-Windsor Lady Knights (18-8) advanced to the Elite Eight of the GHSA Class A Private girl's basketball tournament Friday night with a big win over Calvary Day (18-4) of Savannah.
The Lady Knights got a career-best night from sophomore center Margaret Sadler, who poured in 31 points and pulled down 16 rebounds. The win gives the Lady Knights another home game Wednesday night at 6 p.m. against two-time defending state champion Holy Innocents (11-6).
Deerfield-Windsor jumped on Calvary Day early with a tight defense led by Joi Hubbard. The Lady Knights led 19-8 after the first quarter as Sadler started her career best night with 14 first quarter points.
"I am extremely proud of these young ladies for beating a very good Calvary Day team to advance to the Elite 8," said DWS head coach Gina Mitchell. "Our defense and controlling the boards was definitely the key to this win."
Controlling the boards was Sadler's 16 rebounds to go with Hubbard's team high 19 rebounds.
"Joi (Hubbard) did a very good job controlling their point guard and holding her to six points,"Mitchell added, "but our whole defense did a good job."
Sadler led the night with her 31 points, Hubbard followed with 19 points and Gabbi Harris added 11 points.
Holy Innocents' made it to the Elite 8 by defeating Prince Avenue Christian (Athens) 68-29 and then beat Mt. Paran (Atlanta) 46-38.
Westwood 57 Gatewood 19
The Westwood Lady Cats (13-4) breezed into the GISA Final Four Friday afternoon with a big win over Gatewood (14-15) 57-19. The Lady Cats were led by senior Naia Benefield with 15 points and Monique Judge scored 15 points. De'Ericka Harris added eight for Westwood.
"We played some really good defense today," Westwood coach Derrick Harris said. "Everybody was focused and followed the plan. We need to keep that focus to keep winning."
The win moves Westwood into the final four of the GISA Class AA girls bracket. The Lady Cats will play Thursday at 1 p.m. at Georgia Southwestern University in Americus. The Lady Cats will face Piedmont Academy (21-3) who defeated Augusta Prep 61-32. The other two teams in the final four are Georgia Southwestern Academy (12-11) and Brentood (26-3). Southwest Georgia beat Briarwood 36-30 Friday and Brentwood knocked out Terrell Academy 53-26.
Other Scores:
Calhoun Co. 45, Brooks Co. 27
ECI 60, Pelham 45
Cairo 58, Hardaway 48
Early Co. 67 Swainsboro 47
