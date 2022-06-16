ALBANY — A day after a boys basketball marathon took place at Monroe High School, Wednesday was for the girls. The boys moved up the road into Lee County for summer basketball and girls teams from the area invaded Monroe.
The only Albany teams in the mix were Monroe and Deerfield-Windsor. Those teams both won their varsity games but didn't play against each other. The Monroe and Deerfield-Windsor JV girls did play each other and went into two overtimes to decide the winner.
The competition Wednesday began with the Monroe varsity blowing past Early County, while in the second gym the Monroe JV and the Deerfield-Windsor JV battled. The teams battled pretty closely the entire game, with the Lady Knights holding a 14-12 advantage at the half. The Lady Knights stretched their lead to a high of eight points in the second half, but Monroe battled back and JaBria Butler banked in a long 3-point shot at the buzzer to tie the game 28-28 and send the game into overtime.
Overtime became a foul fest with lots of whistles and the only points were free throws for each team that put the score at 30-30 after the first overtime. The second overtime was a sudden death period, meaning the first team that scored won the game. Neither team could get a basket and Monroe had the first chance from the free-throw line, but the ball bounced off the rim, and shortly after a foul was called to give Deerfield-Windsor a free throw shot. Mary Margeson sank her free throw and gave the Lady Knights the win.
Early County was Deerfield-Windsor's first varsity game of the day and the Lady Knights had no trouble outpacing the Lady Bobcats. Early County won the girls state championship just three years ago but is obviously in a rebuilding phase. The Lady Knights outran the Lady Bobcats and raced to a 33-6 halftime lead, en route to a 62-15 blowout.
Joi Hubbard, Margaret Sadler, Murphy Ray and the rest of the Lady Knights looked in midseason form and were never threatened. The only notable exception was one of the team's leading scorers, Gabrielle Harris. Harris remained on the bench because of a previous injury.
Just moments after finishing the Early County game, the Lady Knights took on the Americus-Sumter Lady Panthers, who were region champions last season and state champions two years ago. Deerfield-Windsor again had little trouble, taking a 38-20 win.
The back-to-back games were not a big deal because the Lady Knights played nine games in two days last week, according to DWS head coach Gina Mitchell.
"My expectations for this summer were to play as many games as possible. I also wanted to work on our weaknesses as a team, as well as individually," Mitchell said after the games. "We know that the hard work we do in the summer will most likely pay off during next year's season. As a team, our defense has really picked up and hopefully, it will continue to pick up in the 2022-23 season. I was very proud of how hard our JV team played today and previously this summer. The varsity will continue playing next week in the Mercer team camp, which will also be great competition for us."
The Lady Tornadoes of Monroe closed their day with a battle against Class AAAAAAA Colquitt County. The Lady Packers exited the bus from Moultrie and went right onto the court to play. Monroe pulled out to a 22-11 lead early, but Colquitt County closed the gap to 28-21 at the half. The Lady Packers pulled to within six points in the second half, but Monroe never let them get any closer and pulled away for a 47-33 win. Ciarra Lunsford, Aaliyah Robinson, Saniyah Graham and Jkya Hatcher played key roles in the win, along with a number of new faces on the Monroe bench.
"It was a very good effort today," said Monroe head coach Jennifer Acree. "It was a good effort leading up to 5h3 GBCA live period the next three days in Suwanee. Our younger girls are showing great improvement, as well as our All-Region players."
"This summer is all about getting lots of games in, meaning lots of repetitions and learning from each game. This is where the hard work is put in. I am very proud of my 18 girls this summer. I am looking forward to finishing the latter half of June strong."
