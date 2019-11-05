All three area GISA teams, Deerfield-Windsor, Terrell Academy and Westwood, will be in the state playoffs, but Friday night determines who ends up where and is the number one seed and region champion.
In Region 3-AA, Terrell Academy (6-4) could win the region championship again if they can top Southwest Georgia (6-3). The game will be played in Damascus and the winner will be region champion and the top seed. Westwood will also take a playoff spot since there are only three teams in the region. Last season the Eagles went on a big playoff run, making it all the way to the state championship game before losing.
In Region 3-AAA, Deerfield-Windsor (5-4) will play Valwood Friday night in Albany to determine where they stand heading into the playoffs. The Knights are currently third behind first place Valwood (7-2) and Tiftarea (6-2) but if they can beat Valwood, they could finish with a region championship if Southland defeats Tiftarea. According to head coach Allen Lowe, the Knights could finish anywhere between number one in the region and number four in the region depending on Friday night’s results.