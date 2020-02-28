It’s championship Game Day for the GISA basketball season today. In both Class AA and Class AAA the teams are region rivals from right here in southwest Georgia. The two-time defending state champion Lady Cats of Westwood will face the Terrell Academy Lady Eagles in Class AA at 3:20 p.m. and then the Deerfield-Windsor Lady Knights will battle the Brookwood Lady Warriors at 6:40 for the Class AAA championship.
“We’ve beaten them twice in the regular season and then in the region tournament,” said Deerfield-Windsor head coach Gina Mitchell – referring to Brookwood. “But winning a fourth time is going to be tough – especially if we come out like we started out tonight.”
Deerfield-Windsor fell behind in the first half Friday night but used a strong defense to turn things around in the second half to come back and beat Bulloch 47-38. Brookwood beat John Milledge 58-51.
“Brookwood came to play,” Mitchell said after seeing part of the semi-final game. “They were on fire.”
Win or lose it will be the final game for the eight Deerfield-Windsor seniors who made one of their senior year goals to win a state championship. Lila Lanier, Emilee Foy, Virginia Warrington, Jamia Lofton, Caroline Speir, Cate Bueschen, Kinglsey Shepard and Carson Chandler are all seniors.
The championship games will begin at 3:20 when Terrell Academy will play Westwood for the Class AA title in a game that is also between region rivals. But this game is also a rematch from last year’s state championship game. The Lady Eagles built a half time lead last year only to see the Lady Cats come from behind in the second half and take the title.
Friday afternoon in Americus the Lady Eagles beat Southwest Georgia 52-40 to advance to the title game while Westwood beat Brentwood 67-53.
Terrell and Westwood have also battled four times – the two teams split regular season games, but Westwood won the region championship over Terrell just a couple of weeks ago.
“We need to stay focused on the fundamentals of the game,” said Terrell Academy coach Keith Jones. “My girls have earned the right to be here. We just need to stay level headed and do what got us here.”
Terrell Academy is led by seniors Sierra Brogdon, Kate Douglas, and Lindsey Torbert. Westwood has two seniors in point guard Brianna Thompson and forward Caitlin Foister.
There will also two boy’s championship games, but none of those teams are from southwest Georgia. The boy’s AA championship game will pit St. Andrews against Futah Prep at 5 p.m. and the AAA boy’s game will feature Loganville Christian against Heritage of Newnan at 8:20 p.m.
