The Albany Terrapins' Larry Bulloch (10) battles for point under the basket as his team fought for points against the Golden Lions. The Terrapins won their first game but then fell to the Golden Lions of Albany in their second game as the 23rd annual Battle of the South got underway Saturday morning at Monroe High School. The Golden Lions opened up a 9-0 lead to start the game and never trailed. At one point the Lions led by 15 but late in the game the Terrapins rallied and brought it to within six before finally falling 63-54. The tournament will continue Sunday at Monroe High School with the first game at 9 a.m. The event is free to the public. A photo gallery will be posted on AlbanyHerald.com Sunday.

 By Joe Whitfield

