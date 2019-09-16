Pensacola, Fla. – The Golden Rams fell to host West Florida by a final score of 5-0 on Sunday to move to 2-1 overall. Impressive work by West Florida's defense didn't allow a single shot on goal the entire game by the Golden Rams.
FIRST HALF: UWF scored two goals in the first half to take control of this match. The Argos got on the board first in the 14th minute of the contest. UWF then added another goal in the 16th minute off a header to take the advantage into halftime.
SECOND HALF: UWF then increased their lead to three when they struck the back of the net with a laser from outside the box in the 66th minute. They answered with another goal in the 71st minute off an assist from freshman Ann-Marie Schwaner. The Argos then added its final goal in the 83rd minute to give UWF the 5-0 victory.
OVERALL STATS: West Florida had the advantage in time of possession with 62% and outshot Albany State 33-3. UWF had eleven corner kicks, while holding the Golden Rams to three total.
NEXT UP: The Golden Rams will host the Blazers of Valdosta State at the ASU West Campus Soccer Complex next on Wednesday 6pm in Albany, Georgia. VSU is (1-2) shutting out Young Harris 2-0 in their third contest of the season. ASU is (5-0) all-time against Valdosta State University and 0-1 versus the Blazers at the ASU West Campus Soccer Complex.