TIFTON—Intercollegiate athletes wearing the green-and-gold of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College will reap the benefits from the second annual ABAC Athletics Golf Tournament on Nov. 1 at ABAC’s Forest Lakes Golf Club.
Athletics Director Alan Kramer said proceeds from the tournament will be directed toward the funding of the six intercollegiate sports at ABAC which include baseball, softball, soccer, men’s and women’s tennis, and golf.
“We’re very proud of all our ABAC athletes, and we want to continue to represent the college in an outstanding fashion,” Kramer said. “Costs continue to rise in athletics programs across the country, and our situation at ABAC is no exception.”
Kramer said a portion of the proceeds will also assist with the 2020 Athletics Hall of Fame event during Homecoming at ABAC.
Four-person teams can enter the tournament at a cost of $400 per team. There will be a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Lunch will be provided for all participants. Prizes will be awarded for closest-to-the-pin and long drive contests. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Registration fees and donations offer some tax-deductible benefits.
Interested golfers can register at: