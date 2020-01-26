It was senior night at Sherwood Christian Academy Saturday and the Eagles made the big crowd happy with big wins over visiting Rock Springs Christian Academy. The SCA Lady Eagles beat Rock Springs 51-18 and the boys knocked out Rock Springs 87-43.
Sherwood’s three Lady Eagle seniors all saw court time and put points on the board during the game. Ashanti Harrison scored 11, Alex McComas downed eight, and Franny Vega added three points.
Sherwood built an early lead and were never threatened in the game as they improved their season record to 16-6 overall and 5-3 in the region. Sophomore Joy Kendrick led the way with 19 points, six rebounds and 11 steals on the day. Kyla Raven added 10 points as well.
The Eagle boys started five seniors – Grant Raven, Colin Dougherty, Ketavion Curry, Caleb Wiley and KJ Brown. Sherwood started out hot from the field and built a 23-14 lead in the first quarter behind three three-pointers from Dougherty. The game was paused briefly in the first quarter after Grant Raven hit his first shot. He had surpassed the 1,000-point mark in his high school career, and he was honored briefly during a time out.
The Eagles led Rock Springs 43-25 at the half but continued to pour in the points. KJ Brown downed three three-pointers in the third quarter to continue building the big lead.
When it was over Grant Raven had poured in 29 points and grabbed six rebounds. KJ Brown scored 13, Colin Dougherty put in 12, and Owen Henshaw added 10 points and handed out eight assists.
The Eagles are now 20-5 on the year and 7-3 in the region. They will travel to Macon Tuesday for games against Central Georgia Arts.
OTHER GAMES
Worth loses one, wins one
The Worth County Rams dropped a tough region game to Crisp County Friday night as they lost 66-54 to the Cougars. They were led in scoring by Quinn Ewings with 14 followed by Keonte Moore with 10. The Rams bounced back with a win at home against Atkinson County Saturday as they won 67-48. They were led in scoring by Keonte Moore with 20 followed by Nate Curry and Joseph Jones who both scored 10. The Rams' next game will be a home game against Monroe on Tuesday, January 28th.
Calhoun County 101 Stewart County 53
The Calhoun County Cougars blasted rival Stewart County Saturday night by a 101-53 score. Jakorian Lockhart put in 24 points, Montez Smith scored 21 and Tykevious Curry added 17 for the winners. The Cougars are now 18-2 on the year and will host Webster County Monday night and play at Terrell County Friday night.
Mitchell County 57 Colquitt County 51
Derrick Harris, Jr scored 31 points, hitting 13 of 14 free throws to lead the Mitchell County Eagles past Colquitt County 57-51. It was Mitchell County’s eighth straight win and avenged a loss to the Packers earlier this season. Rodney Jones and Roderick Bodiford each added eight for the Eagles. The Eagles will travel to Miller County Tuesday night, then host Seminole County Friday night and Baker County Saturday night to end the regular season.
