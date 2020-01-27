Sherwood Christian Academy senior Grant Raven reached a milestone 1,000 points Friday night in the Eagles’ game with Skipstone Academy and was honored at home Saturday afternoon after his first basket against Rock Springs. The 6’4” Raven has now scored 1042 career points in three years with the Eagles. This season alone he has put in 566 points, averaging 22.6 points per game.
According to statistics on MaxPreps.com, Raven currently is #1 with 18 double-double performances – that means scoring in double figures with at least 10 rebounds as well. He is also ranked at the top with 215 field goals made this season. HIs average of 22.6 points per game is 13th, and his 12.4 rebounds per game puts him ninth.
Raven leads and Eagles team that is 20-5 on the season with two games remaining on the regular season schedule. The Eagles play Tuesday in Macon at Central Arts and will host Skipstone in Albany Friday night for the regular season finale.
