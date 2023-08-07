...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 111 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Groomer, Knight and Spencer Join Bulldog Baseball Staff
ATHENS, GA.-----University of Georgia’s Ike Cousins head baseball coach Wes Johnson has added Derek Groomer, Kevin Knight and Kyle Spencer to his staff, it was announced Monday.
Groomer will serve as Georgia’s head of baseball sports performance. He comes to Georgia after working with national champion LSU as their head of baseball performance – sport science coordinator. A native of Rogers, Ark., he was part of the Tigers staff that captured the program’s seventh national title this past June. The 2023 LSU team posted a 54-17 mark and had a school record 13 players selected in the Major League Baseball (MLB) Draft. Prior to going to LSU, Groomer spent two years as an assistant strength and conditioning coach at the University of Alabama Birmingham, working with the Blazers baseball and volleyball programs. He spent part of 2020 assisting the TCU baseball program in strength and conditioning under the guidance of assistant athletic director of human performance Zach Dechant.