Georgia Southwestern Softball Tabbed Third in PBC Preseason Poll

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The Georgia Southwestern State University softball team is picked to finish third out of 10 teams in the Peach Belt Conference in 2023 according to the preseason coaches poll released by the league this afternoon. GSW infielders Katelyn Wood and Zoe Willis were named to the PBC preseason All-Conference team.

Wood, a senior from Tallahassee, Fla., plays at third base for GSW. She was a first team All-PBC selection in 2022 and named to the All-Southeast team bythe National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) and National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (D2CCA). Wood led the PBC and ranked seventh in NCAA Division II with 66 RBIs last spring which is tied for the ninth-most in a single season in PBC history. She ranked in the Top 10 of the conference in batting average, slugging percentage, hits, doubles and home runs.

