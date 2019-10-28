LUMBERTON, N.C. -- The Georgia Southwestern State University women's cross country team turned in its best showing at the Peach Belt Conference Championship in program history by finishing in seventh place out of 12 schools on Saturday morning at Luther Britt Park. Catherine Hall paced the Lady Hurricanes by finishing the 5K course in 20:30 to take 37th place out of 105 competitors. GSW placed three runners in the top half of the field.
Hall was the eighth fastest freshman to complete the course. Fellow freshman Sarah Earley crossed the finish line second for GSW with a time of 21:21, good for 49th place, while junior Quincy Mayer was the third GSW runner across the line, and 52nd overall, in 21:26. Connie Lewis posted the fastest time of her senior campaign, finishing in 23:09 to edge out teammate Madaline Toth (23:28). Retchiel Roble came in at 24:21, Alex Exum followed at 24:30 and Nathalie Maralunda saved her best time of the season for the PBC Championship with a 27:28.
Flagler College placed three runners in the top seven to finish with 40 points, ahead of the University of North Georgia (49) for the team title.
PBC Runner of the Year Micah Weathers from Augusta University crossed the finish line first overall with a time of 18:03.22.
The Lady Hurricanes will wrap up their season on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the NCAA Division II Regional in Wingate, N.C.
Peach Belt Conference Championship
Lumberton, N.C.
Oct. 26, 2019
GSW Individual Results
37. Catherine Hall, 20:30.52
49. Sarah Earley, 21:21.49
52. Quincy Mayer, 21:26.50
72. Connie Lewis, 23:09.49
78. Madaline Toth, 23:28.51
81. Retchiel Roble, 24:21.53
82. Alex Exum, 24:30.57
94. Nathalie Maralunda, 27:28.78
Team Results
1. Flagler (40 pts)
2. North Georgia (49)
3. Augusta (79)
4. Columbus State (111)
5. UNC Pembroke (114)
6. Georgia College (166)
7. GSW (224)
8. Francis Marion (256)
9. Lander (266)
10. Clayton State (274)
11. Young Harris (320)
12. USC Aiken (341)