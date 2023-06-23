AMERICUS, Ga. -- Georgia Southwestern State University Senior Women's Administrator and Assistant Director of Athletics Nicki Levering has been selected to participate in the 2023-24 NCAA Pathway Program. Levering will join 20 other administrators from all divisions of the NCAA to participate in a yearlong initiative designed to prepare senior-level athletics administrators for the next career step as directors of athletics or conference commissioners.

The Pathway Program, under the direction of NCAA leadership development, is an intensive, experiential learning opportunity for selected participants who work at an NCAA school or conference in Divisions I, II or III. During the year, the 21 participants will be paired with and have regularly scheduled meetings with a campus or conference mentor. The mentors include directors of athletics, conference commissioners and school presidents, among others in leadership roles.

