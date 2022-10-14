developingfeaturedurgent
Gun Shots End Dougherty-Monroe Football Game
ALBANY - Gunfire erupted Friday night just outside Hugh Mills Stadium as the Dougherty Trojans and the Monroe Golden Tornadoes were nearing the end of their annual football game. With 1: 34 remaining in the fourth quarter of the game, approximately 10-12 gunshots were heard coming from just north of the stadium where student buses park for the game and right as fans were heading to the exits because the game was nearing its end. Players and coaches rushed off the field and into the locker rooms while fans rushed to get out of the stands, behind the wall, or underneath the benches. With sirens blaring, the game was called. Dougherty won 45-12.
