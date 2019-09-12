Cadillac Williams put it best last month when it came to ball security for Auburn's running backs.
The first-year assistant coach who starred at the position for his alma mater 15 years ago, said his running backs "carry the hopes and dreams of the team" when the ball is in their hands. During Auburn's home opener against Tulane last weekend, running back Boobee Whitlow nearly shattered those dreams, putting the ball on the ground three times and turning it over twice during the Tigers' 24-6 win.
"It's kind of common sense: To play, you have to hold on to the football," Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. "I wasn't happy with, really, I think we had four or five balls on the ground, and that's unacceptable."
The fumbles overshadowed an otherwise strong performance from Whitlow for the second week in a row. A week removed from a 110-yard rushing effort in the opener against Oregon in which he dominated the second half, Whitlow had 23 carries for 96 yards and a touchdown against Tulane. That included a game-sealing performance midway through the third quarter, when he nine carries for 54 yards and a touchdown that gave Auburn a two-score lead with 16:51 remaining in the game.
"I talked to him; I said, 'Hey, man, we all make mistakes. We need you,'" right tackle Jack Driscoll said. "He ran the ball on that (third-quarter) drive like we were talking before, and he had a heck of a few runs. And the one thing with Boobee is that Boobee sees a lot of the creases and what not, and he hits the hole hard.... We just said Boobee, you know, he saved us against Oregon. He really ran the ball hard in that third quarter, so we just said -- put it behind you, move on, and don't make the same mistake twice."
Whitlow's first fumble came early on during a fourth-and-1 attempt near midfield in the first quarter with Auburn trailing 3-0. Tulane recovered but made nothing of the opportunity, thanks to the Tigers' stout defensive performance on the night.
The 6-foot, 210-pounder fumbled again in the second quarter, this time on a Wildcat play near the goal line. After Seth Williams hauled in a 40-yard catch to get Auburn down to the 1-yard line -- the same play on which the receiver sustained the left shoulder injury that will sideline him this weekend against Kent State -- Whitlow went airborne out of the Wildcat and lost the ball in the process. Left guard Marquel Harrell recovered it at the bottom of a scrum on the 4-yard line, and Eli Stove scored on a run the following play.
Oregon v Auburn
Establishing 2nd running back behind Whitlow crucial for Auburn
Whitlow had a career-high 24 carries in Auburn's season-opening win against Oregon. No other running back had more than four carries for the Tigers.
He fumbled a third time early in the fourth quarter, when Auburn was trying to put the game away. Tulane recovered but then turned it over on downs. When Auburn's offense took the field for the next possession -- one in which the Tigers sapped the final 8:15 off the clock--it was Kam Martin who lined up in the backfield instead of Whitlow.
"It's tough," Driscoll said. "When you fumble in a game like that and you have a lot of good running backs, they'll put other kids in."
It wasn't the first time Whitlow has had fumble issues. He lost a controversial fumble while reaching for the end zone at the end of a long run during Auburn's loss at Mississippi State last season. After fumbling the ball against Alabama State last season in a game that saw him rush for 122 yards on 14 carries, his mother, Pamela Holloway, made him do 50 push-ups outside of Jordan-Hare Stadium after the game.
When Auburn reconvened Sunday following the win against Tulane, the fumbles were the first thing Malzahn addressed with the team.
"That was really where it started in our meeting Sunday, that we're not going to be irresponsible with the football at any position," Malzahn said. "So, there's a whole lot of ball security attention drills, focus, and we expect to be better."
Despite Whitlow's fumble issues against Tulane, wide receiver Will Hastings said the lead running back's confidence did not appear to be shaken after the game. It's just a matter of turning the page and making sure those issues don't bleed into the next game or SEC play -- or Malzahn will have to find another running back to entrust with the lion's share of carries.
"He's a great running back, and we just say, 'flush it, move on to the next play and you'll be good,'" Hastings said. "There's not much we can say. He'll be making sure he works on ball security this week."