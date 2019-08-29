Albany – Worth County’s Brooke Hall pitched a no-hitter, homered, scored four runs and knocked in three more to lead the Lady Rams to a 19-1 rout of Monroe as both schools opened region play Thursday afternoon at the Gordon Softball Complex.
The Lady Rams started slowly, scoring only three runs in the first inning, but then blew the game open with seven runs in the second and ending the game in the third with nine more runs. Hall, Gabie Kirkus, Lindsey Mainor, Kaleigh Montgomery, Hall, and Josey Young each had RBIs in the big third inning.
On the mound, Hall pitched three innings, allowing no hits and one run. She walked one and struck out eight batters. Dezerae Perry took the loss for Monroe. She lasted two and two-thirds innings, allowing 17 hits and 18 runs.
With 18 hits in three innings there were five Lady Rams with multiple hits. Hall, Montgomery, Makyla Cunningham, Brooke Zinker, and Callie Patterson each managed multiple hits.
The Lady Rams, now 1-4 on the season, have a few days off before their next region battle with Cook County at home in Sylvester on Thursday. First pitch it set for 6 p.m.