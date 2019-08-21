ATLANTA -- Billy Hamilton feels like Christmas came early.
After being let go by one of baseball's worst teams, Hamilton joined the first-place Atlanta Braves on Tuesday to help with their push for the playoffs.
"It's a great feeling," Hamilton said in the clubhouse at SunTrust Park before the opener of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins. "I had chills going down my body when they called me the other morning and told me I had been claimed by the Braves."
Hamilton was designated for assignment by the Kansas City Royals on Friday after a dismal season for both him and the rebuilding team. He was hitting .211 with no homers and 12 RBIs.
The Braves claimed Hamilton off waivers to bolster their injury-plagued roster, which is missing outfielders Nick Markakis, Ender Inciarte and Austin Riley, along with shortstop Dansby Swanson. All are on the 10-day injured list, and only Riley seems close to getting back on the field.
For now, Hamilton will play a role off the bench, serving as a late-inning defensive replacement and pinch-runner. He had 18 stolen bases for the Royals.
Hamilton will take whatever playing time he can get.
"It's like Christmas again," he said with a smile. "It's amazing to come here and be part of this winning organization."
Also on Tuesday, the Braves announced reliever Jacob Webb is done for the season after being placed on the 60-day injured list with an ailing right elbow.
The 26-year-old Webb had been one of the most effective pitchers in Atlanta's shaky bullpen, with a 4-0 record, two saves and a 1.39 ERA in 36 appearances. But he had not pitched in the big leagues since going on the 10-day IL with an elbow impingement July 13.
"His elbow still isn't right," Braves manager Brian Snitker said before Tuesday night's game against the Miami Marlins. "They don't know (what it is). They'll have him looked at again, do all the tests."
Webb began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett on July 31 but struggled in 10 appearances, posting a 6.97 ERA.
"You could tell something wasn't right just by the results he was getting in Triple-A," Snitker said. "They'll look at him further, re-evaluate him, and if something needs be done, then get it done now."
The Braves aren't sure if Webb will need surgery, which might delay his return in 2020.
"Hopefully by shutting him down this year, he'll be ready to go for spring training," Snitker said.
Webb started this season at Gwinnett but was called up to the big league club for the first time early in the season. While others struggled, he became a steadying influence out of the bullpen. In 32 1/3 innings, he allowed 24 hits and 12 walks while striking out 28.
Webb was recalled from Gwinnett and shifted to the 60-day IL to make room on the 40-man roster for outfielder Billy Hamilton, who was claimed off waivers from the Kansas City Royals.
