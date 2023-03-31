...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Georgia...
Flint River at Albany affecting Dougherty County.
For the Flint River...including Albany...Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Friday morning.
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY MONDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Flint River at Albany.
* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon to early Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Minor flooding begins.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 12.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.0
feet early Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
26.1 feet on 02/26/1979.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Westover's Korey Fortson (32) slides head first back to third base to beat Hardaway's Fletcher Roberts (15) during a rundown during the fourth inning of Thursday's game at Paul Eames Ballpark in Albany.
ALBANY - The Hardaway Hawks intentionally walked two batters to give Westover two additional runs to mercifully end Thursday's game after five innings by a 14-4 score at Paul Eames Ballpark in Albany.
The game wasn't always a runaway. In fact, Hardaway led 4-3 after three innings before their pitching fell apart. The Patriots scored five runs in the fourth inning and six more in the fifth - two of which came on intentional walks just to end the game.
With one out in the fifth, Kamron Knighton singled to left and moved to second on a balk. One out later, Korey Fortson was intentionally walked. Kingston Offord walked to load the bases. Hardaway almost had the inning over when a pick-off attempt caught all three Westover runners moving but the Hardaway first baseman ran toward third instead of throwing to third and Fortson beat him back to the bag to keep the inning going. After that, Arin Chevers walked to score Knighton before Jaylan McLloyd walked to score Fortson. Christopher Jones followed with the big hit of the inning - a double to left field that scored Offord and Chevers. McLloyd stole home to get the final run of the inning.
Hardaway switched pitchers for the fifth inning and he walked Tommie Terrell before Aden Reese singled to center. Knighton walked to load the bases as the Westover players loudly counted the balls to further rattle the Hardaway pitcher. With Tommie Terrell, Aden Reese, and Knighton already on base, Calvin Johnson was hit by a pitch to score Terrell. Fortson walked to score Knighton and Offord followed with a sacrifice fly that scored Johnson. Chevers walked again and then McLloyd was hit by a pitch to load the bases again. That is why Hardaway's coach then intentionally walked Jones and Terrell to score two more runs and end the game.
Westover didn't have those pitching issues. Junior right-hander Drew Perry had a bit of a shaky start but settled down and took the win on the mound. Perry pitched five innings, gave up four earned runs - all in the first inning, walked three, and struck out four.
The Hardaway pitchers combined to walk 14 batters and hit three batters
Offord and Jones each had two hits to lead Westover. Jones finished with three RBI and Offord had two. Fortson scored three runs after walking four times during the game.