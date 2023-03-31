Westover's Korey Fortson

Westover's Korey Fortson (32) slides head first back to third base to beat Hardaway's Fletcher Roberts (15) during a rundown during the fourth inning of Thursday's game at Paul Eames Ballpark in Albany.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY - The Hardaway Hawks intentionally walked two batters to give Westover two additional runs to mercifully end Thursday's game after five innings by a 14-4 score at Paul Eames Ballpark in Albany.

The game wasn't always a runaway. In fact, Hardaway led 4-3 after three innings before their pitching fell apart. The Patriots scored five runs in the fourth inning and six more in the fifth - two of which came on intentional walks just to end the game.

